Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 991 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $671.87. 78,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

