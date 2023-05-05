Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.28. 2,387,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

