Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.45. 344,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

