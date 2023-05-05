Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 6,780 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,929 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.86. 2,314,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

