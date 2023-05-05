Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,976 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 4.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

