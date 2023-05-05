Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 757,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,089. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

