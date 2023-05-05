Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 12,801 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 687,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,638. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

