Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 12,314 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,490,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.14. 332,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

