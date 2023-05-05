Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 318,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

