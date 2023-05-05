Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:DEI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 318,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $29.54.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Stories
