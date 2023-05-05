Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 188290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

