Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 632,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

