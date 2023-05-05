Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 632,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after buying an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

