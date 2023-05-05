Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Dividend History for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.