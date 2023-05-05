Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

