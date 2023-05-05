Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,986,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474,697 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

