Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$207.59 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0268595 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DPM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
