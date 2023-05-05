Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$207.59 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0268595 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

