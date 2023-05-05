Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

DEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 673,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

