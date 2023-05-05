Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 22.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

