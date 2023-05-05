Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.86. 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter worth $896,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

