Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Down 5.1%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 171,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 842,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Ecovyst by 305.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 138.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

