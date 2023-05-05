Edward C. Iv Joullian Buys 1,920 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 230,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

