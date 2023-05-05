El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.8 %

LOCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 623,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,410. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

