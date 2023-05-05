El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.8 %
LOCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 623,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,410. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco
In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
