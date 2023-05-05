electroCore, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

Get electroCore alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

electroCore Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. electroCore has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.