electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for electroCore in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

electroCore Price Performance

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. electroCore has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 389,946 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.