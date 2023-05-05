Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Trading Down 8.3%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Elevation Gold Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

