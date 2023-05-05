Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 28.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $163,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $426.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average is $353.32. The firm has a market cap of $405.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

