Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $475.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

