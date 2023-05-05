Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Critical Comparison

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -149.60% 11.84% 1.13% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.89% 0.28%

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -$25.07 million -3.76 -$30.20 million ($2.31) -2.96 Western Asset Mortgage Capital -$63.34 million -0.79 -$89.08 million ($14.78) -0.56

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

