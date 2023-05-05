Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Emeren Group Stock Performance
SOL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emeren Group (SOL)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.