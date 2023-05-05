Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.