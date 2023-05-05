Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

