Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.37% of Emerson Electric worth $209,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,890 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 362,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 210,682 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,412. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

