Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,392. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.