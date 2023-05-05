Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 58.com in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.10. 2,114,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,043. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.