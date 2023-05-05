Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40 billion-$21.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,533,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,339,000 after buying an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,530,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,124,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

