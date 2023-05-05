Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $84.40. 3,532,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,084. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,530,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

