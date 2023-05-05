Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,005 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

