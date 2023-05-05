Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,717 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

