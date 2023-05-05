Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,730 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $43.77 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

