Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 921 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

