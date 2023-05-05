Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 568,780 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $797.64 million, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 387,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 242,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 1,879,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 20.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 416,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,775 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

