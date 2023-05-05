Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 6th

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Enerflex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 20,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $767.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.64.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

