Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

