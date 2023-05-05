EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

