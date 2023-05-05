Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Down 6.3%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.81 and last traded at $57.00. 79,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 437,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,607,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 359,877 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 791.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 326,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.