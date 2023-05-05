EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.95-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.38-2.46 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.43.

NYSE EPAM opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $266.63 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

