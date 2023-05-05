EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $270.41

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $270.41, but opened at $252.59. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $250.79, with a volume of 316,555 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.43.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.