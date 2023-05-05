Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

EFX opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

