Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $768.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $729.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.65. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

