ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESAB Trading Up 2.7 %

ESAB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ESAB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

