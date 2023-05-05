Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,795 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.59. 384,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

