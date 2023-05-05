Estate Counselors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $321.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,566,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,049,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average of $291.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

